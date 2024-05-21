Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Antero Resources worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in Antero Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Antero Resources by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,280 shares of company stock valued at $27,898,305 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

