Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $811.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

