Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,027 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

GDDY stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $137.99.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

