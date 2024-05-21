Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 334 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.68 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

