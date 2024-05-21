Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 459 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,721,750. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

