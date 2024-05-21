Principal Securities Inc. Invests $110,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

