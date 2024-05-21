Principal Securities Inc. Invests $112,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BOCT opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

