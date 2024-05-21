Principal Securities Inc. Invests $127,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 569,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,589 shares of company stock worth $3,208,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

