Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

