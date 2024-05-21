Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.