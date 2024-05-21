Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

