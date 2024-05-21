Principal Securities Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

