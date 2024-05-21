Principal Securities Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

