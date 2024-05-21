Principal Securities Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

