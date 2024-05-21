Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

