Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,569 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KORP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

