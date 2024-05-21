Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.