Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,879 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,096,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 116,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 622,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

