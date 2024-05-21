Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $113.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.