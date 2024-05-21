Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

