Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,790,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,600,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $243.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

