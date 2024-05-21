Private Advisor Group LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after buying an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 521,228 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 149.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 475,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 130,356 shares in the last quarter.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Further Reading
