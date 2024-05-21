Private Advisor Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,034.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

