Private Advisor Group LLC Has $486,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

