Private Advisor Group LLC Has $494,000 Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.60. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

