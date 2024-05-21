Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

