Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $240.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $241.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

