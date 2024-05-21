Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $489,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $7,606,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

