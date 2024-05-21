Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.68. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

