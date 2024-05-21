Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,514,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

