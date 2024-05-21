Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 644 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,316. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

