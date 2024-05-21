Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,530 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $43,768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

