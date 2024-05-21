Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,148,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

