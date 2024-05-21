Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

