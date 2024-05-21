Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after buying an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MDC opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

