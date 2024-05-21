Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,355 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 69.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in NiSource by 9.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

