Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

