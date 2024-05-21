PSQ (PSQH) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 438 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $388.44 million $12.50 million 696.90

Profitability

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -33.96% -68.98% -8.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PSQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 485 1852 4100 40 2.57

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ



PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

