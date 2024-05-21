PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 154,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 69,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.05. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

