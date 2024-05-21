PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of PubMatic worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

