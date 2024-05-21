Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.64. 21,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 22,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,905 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 112.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $204,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

