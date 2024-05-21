QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 21.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Navient Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

