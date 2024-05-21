QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

