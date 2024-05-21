QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,695,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $197.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.