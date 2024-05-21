QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 30.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

