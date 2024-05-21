Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,355 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

