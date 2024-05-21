Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Biogen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Biogen stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

