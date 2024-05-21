Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 10,476 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 384,298 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.08%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

