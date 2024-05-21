Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCH stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCH

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.