Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,357 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

